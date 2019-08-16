Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,571. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.44. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Andrew Dean Layman acquired 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $52,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

