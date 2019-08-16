Indorse Token (IND) Hits Market Cap of $286,829.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, DDEX and Gatecoin. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $286,829.00 and $378.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00267170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01307077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022551 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00094604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liqui, IDEX, Gatecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, RightBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

