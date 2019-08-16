Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $50.29. 8,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 26.06%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $7,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 132.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

