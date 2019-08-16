IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IMRN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.85. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. IMMURON LTD/S has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

About IMMURON LTD/S

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

