Imagion Biosys (ASX:IBX) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Imagion Biosys Limited (ASX:IBX)’s share price rose 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 6,684,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Imagion Biosys Company Profile (ASX:IBX)

Imagion Biosystems Limited provides tools to detect and eliminate cancer. It has activities in nanotechnology; biotechnology; cancer diagnostics; and superparamagnetic relaxometry. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Imagion Biosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagion Biosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.