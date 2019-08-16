II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.16 million.II-VI also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.42.

IIVI opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. II-VI has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Shaker Sadasivam purchased 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $493,477.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,111.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

