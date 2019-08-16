IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of IHS Markit worth $26,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,112,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,802,000 after purchasing an additional 80,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. 447,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,352. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

