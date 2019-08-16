Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Raised to $9.50

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price objective hoisted by Imperial Capital from $8.75 to $9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INVE. TheStreet raised shares of Identiv from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.46.

INVE stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Identiv by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Identiv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Identiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

