Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 2,200 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Total System Services by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

TSS stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.54. 105,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $138.66.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Total System Services’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

