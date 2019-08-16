Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 72,300 Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.12% of Cabot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cabot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 34.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 78.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 54,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.01. 1,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,591. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.86 million. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

