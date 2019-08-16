Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases 3,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $39,544,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $39,262,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,904,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,824,000 after acquiring an additional 607,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $30,083,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 89.6% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,400 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

