Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 238.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Carpenter Technology worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

