Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 66,600 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 571.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up about 1.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $210.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.12.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.