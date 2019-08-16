IceChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $4,992.00 and $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex. Over the last week, IceChain has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IceChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.08 or 0.04647238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

IceChain (CRYPTO:ICHX) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,927,854 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IceChain is icechain.io . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.