IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $228.02 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $246.77 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $441,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 124.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 439,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.