I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.0840 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $57.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00917298 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003457 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Happycoin (HPC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000345 BTC.
I/O Coin Coin Profile
I/O Coin Coin Trading
I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
