HyperCash Reaches Market Cap of $83.97 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00018363 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Bithumb, Gate.io and Allcoin. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $83.97 million and $4.36 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00265226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.01301436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00094854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Binance, Bithumb, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

