Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrogenics Corporation develops proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems for commercialization, including related peripheral products and associated diagnostic and control equipment. Hydrogenics is recognized by key customers for its core competency in fuel cell operating systems while establishing a sustainable commercial business as a leading provider of systems for control and testing of proton exchange membrane fuel cells and stacks. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HYGS. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ HYGS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 2,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,148. Hydrogenics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 71.70% and a negative net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hydrogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 2.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,279,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 264,142 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hydrogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hydrogenics by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hydrogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

