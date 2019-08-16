Hydrogen (HYDRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $405,355.00

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Hydrogen token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitMart, Token Store and IDEX. In the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hydrogen has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00271928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.01336108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00095998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hydrogen Token Profile

Hydrogen launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, DEx.top, Token Store, IDAX, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Mercatox, BitMart, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

