HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Announces Earnings Results

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.13%. HUYA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

NYSE HUYA opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.