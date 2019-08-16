Humanscape Price Up 1.7% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $14,529.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 108,473,427,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,900,481,004 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

