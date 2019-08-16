Humaniq Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $21,942.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00266688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.01305414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00094556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Upbit, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

