Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Announces Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Hudson Global updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

