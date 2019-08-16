HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen set a $170.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.95.

HUBS traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.63. 462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $196.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.02 and a beta of 1.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,510,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,902 shares in the company, valued at $133,930,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,187 shares of company stock worth $23,759,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 133,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,888,000. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

