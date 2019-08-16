Huami (NYSE:HMI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.27, 219,897 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 317,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huami from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $649.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Huami during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huami during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Huami during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huami during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Huami by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,552,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,507,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huami (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

