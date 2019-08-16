HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a €17.60 ($20.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.72 ($19.45).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.65 ($17.03) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.96. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

