H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$25.00. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.33.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.97. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$18.94 and a 1-year high of C$23.66.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 6,600 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.84, for a total value of C$150,744.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,400 shares in the company, valued at C$991,260.34.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

