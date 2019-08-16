Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stake Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,660 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 866,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 65,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of HST traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

