Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, , which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel. HPT owns hotels and owns or leases travel centers located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its properties are operated by other companies under long term management or lease agreements. The Company is included in a number of financial indices, including the S&P 400 MidCap Index, the Russell 1000, the MSCI US REIT Index, S&P REIT Composite Index and the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT United States Index. HPT is one of two lodging REITs whose debt is investment grade rated. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

HPT traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 866,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,243. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $315,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

