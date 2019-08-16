Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.65. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 3,783,075 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZM shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 million and a P/E ratio of -24.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.13.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.