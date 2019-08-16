Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.65. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 3,783,075 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZM shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 million and a P/E ratio of -24.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.13.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

