Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 711,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 219,553 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $2.93.

HZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.23 million. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Global Corp will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Horizon Global by 57.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 614,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,930 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

