Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,717,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 3,972,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Alex Ko sold 13,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $193,015.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,888 shares in the company, valued at $84,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,537.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 93,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

HOPE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 321,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,673. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

