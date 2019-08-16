HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. FIG Partners lowered HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered HomeStreet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.39 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 2,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,883.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

