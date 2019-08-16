Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 35,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,032,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,329,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 145,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.72.

HD traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $203.42. 106,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,569. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $219.30. The company has a market cap of $229.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

