Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $121,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Hexcel by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $54,652.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $449,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,115.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $770,283. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,785. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

