Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,169,700 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 1,070,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLHR. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 196,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,092. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $187,041.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 14,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $640,701.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,601 shares of company stock worth $4,329,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.