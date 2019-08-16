Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.72 ($110.14).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €84.04 ($97.72) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.83. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

