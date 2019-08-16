Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
HEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,972. Hemispherx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.81.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hemispherx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hemispherx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
About Hemispherx BioPharma
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.