Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

HEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,972. Hemispherx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hemispherx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hemispherx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Hemispherx BioPharma news, insider Thomas K. Equels bought 29,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $118,498.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,393,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,252.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Mitchell bought 9,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $38,998.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $83,977.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,924 shares of company stock worth $189,999.

About Hemispherx BioPharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

