Head to Head Survey: NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) vs. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NF Energy Saving and Helios Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 1.90 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Helios Technologies $508.05 million 2.54 $46.73 million $2.30 17.54

Helios Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NF Energy Saving.

Profitability

This table compares NF Energy Saving and Helios Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving N/A N/A N/A Helios Technologies 10.91% 13.56% 7.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NF Energy Saving and Helios Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A Helios Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Helios Technologies has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Helios Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helios Technologies is more favorable than NF Energy Saving.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of NF Energy Saving shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Helios Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of NF Energy Saving shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Helios Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NF Energy Saving has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NF Energy Saving does not pay a dividend. Helios Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Helios Technologies beats NF Energy Saving on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment; and electronic controller products. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. It provides its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

