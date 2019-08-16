Head-To-Head Comparison: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Her Imports (NASDAQ:HHER)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 5 19 0 2.79 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $97.88, indicating a potential downside of 8.03%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Her Imports.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and Her Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $5.82 billion 7.21 $1.19 billion $3.10 34.47 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.12 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Volatility & Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -9.29, indicating that its share price is 1,029% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 16.08% 53.08% 9.85% Her Imports -61.67% -80.09% -71.40%

Summary

Fiserv beats Her Imports on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also provides bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

