Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €28.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.99 ($24.41).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €16.86 ($19.60) on Monday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.68.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

