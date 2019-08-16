Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €28.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.99 ($24.41).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €16.86 ($19.60) on Monday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.68.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.