Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,004,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 945,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Shares of HROW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 5,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,438. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.06. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 100.84% and a net margin of 65.84%. On average, analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $44,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,000 over the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,983,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.