Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLAG. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.33 ($39.91).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €52.30 ($60.81) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.51. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52-week low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 52-week high of €51.10 ($59.42).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

