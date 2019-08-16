Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

