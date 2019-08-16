Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

HALO stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

