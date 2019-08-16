Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Short Interest Update

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,740,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 24,452,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GPOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 5,653,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 382,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 107,527 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 147.0% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 178,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 464,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 435,314 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

