Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 253,699 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 253,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $25,423,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 426,301 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $42,451,053.58.

GH stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,179. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,612,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

