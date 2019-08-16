Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.32. Groupon shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 6,267,878 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRPN. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Get Groupon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at $66,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $17,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at $14,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 5,244.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,019,730 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 3,944,518 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $202,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.