Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRIF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.74. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $42.32.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIF. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 210,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.