Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Major Shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, Sells 216,342 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $1,672,323.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,788,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mangrove Partners Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 51,942 shares of Green Plains stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $436,832.22.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 13,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,174. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $321.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,877,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 426.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

